Area Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Girl

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing charges in connection with the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges on March 23, 2022, against 19-year-old Rex Owen Montgomery, of Franklin:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1



– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2– Agg. Ind. Assault – Forcible Compulsion, Felony 2– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3– Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office, a forensic interview was conducted on December 20, 2021, around 3:46 p.m. at the Human Services Complex located on Dale Avenue, in Franklin, Venango County, with a 14-year-old female.

Interview with the victim

According to the complaint, the victim told the interviewer that Rex Montgomery raped her. She also indicated that she was raped two times by Montgomery.

The victim stated that the first incident happened on March 11, 2021, in the woods in the Borough of Polk, in Venango County. She explained that they were supposed to go swimming at the creek, the complaint states.

(It was noted that according to accuweather.com, it was 63 degrees in Polk on March 11, 2021.)

The victim told the interviewer that she knew Montgomery because he used to date her sister. She also explained that Montgomery asked her to hang out and go swimming, and he asked her this on Snapchat.

The victim told the interviewer that Montgomery was sitting on the bench by the swimming spot, and he stood up from the bench, grabbed her waistline, and pushed her against a tree. The victim stated that Montgomery held both of her arms above her head with one of his hands and inappropriately touched her. She stated that Montgomery then raped her, according to the complaint.

She related that she ran home, and her sister asked her why she was crying. She told her that she was just tired and went to her room. She added that she also took a shower.

She said that Montgomery had blocked her on Instagram, but then he texted her on Snapchat telling her that “he was sorry,” the complaint states.

It was noted that the victim told the forensic interviewer that in March of 2021 she didn’t know what rape was and she “didn’t understand that what had happened to her was a crime,” the complaint states.

Montgomery was 17 years old and the victim was 13 years old at the time of the first incident.

The interviewer then asked the victim about the July 1, 2021 sexual incident.

The victim indicated that in May of 2021, Montgomery “Snapped” her, wished her a happy birthday, and asked her “if they could just forget about things and be friends again,” the complaint states.

On June 30, 2021, the victim was at her friend’s house in Irwin Township, Venango County, and Montgomery, who was 18 at that time, had been communicating with her via Snapchat. He had asked if he could come over, and she said no. She stayed the night at her friend’s home, and on July 1, Montgomery offered to come to pick her up and buy her food on the way home. The victim told the interviewer that she needed a ride, so she said yes, according to the complaint.

The victim related that when Montgomery picked her up, he “didn’t go the right way” taking her home. He drove down a road where no one lives within walking distance. The victim related Montgomery parked his truck at the end of the road, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the victim told the interviewer that Montgomery raped her, and she was crying, and he told her not to cry. Montgomery then pulled his truck out onto the road, and she saw two of her friends walking down the road. She told Montgomery that she wanted to go back to her friend’s house, and he took her back. The victim said that she told her friends what had just happened to her but never anyone else.

It was also clarified with the victim that on both occasions she told Montgomery “to stop and asked him to get off of her.” She also said that he didn’t say anything and “just continued,” the complaint states.

The victim also added that she blocked him from Snapchat.

When police interviewed Montgomery, he at first denied the allegations, but he eventually admitted to having sex with the girl on both occasions; however, he said that on both occasions, it was consensual, according to the complaint.

It was noted in the complaint that a juvenile allegation was filed against Montgomery for his involved actions in the first incident on March 11, 2021.

Montgomery was arraigned on March 24 at 2:22 a.m. in front of Judge Fish.

He is currently free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27 at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.