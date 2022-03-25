Clarion County Commissioners Recognize Dr. Lisa Witherite–Rieg for State Leadership

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners on Wednesday issued a proclamation recognizing the accomplishments of Dr. Lisa Witherite–Rieg.

Lisa Witherite-Rieg, DO, FACOFP, will be installed on April 29, 2022, as president of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association. This organization advocates on behalf of 12,289 licensed osteopathic physicians, residents, and interns, and the 2,561 osteopathic medical students at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, and Seton Hill.

She is a graduate of the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her post-graduate residency training at Clarion Hospital.

“She has served as an exemplary leader at the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association, Penn Highlands Healthcare, of DuBois; Brookville Rural Health Center; the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians where she is a fellow; the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Family Physician Society; and the American Osteopathic Association,” the commissioners wrote.

Witherite-Rieg has distinguished herself as a dedicated physician, educator, and leader of the osteopathic medical profession.

“We congratulate Lisa Witherite-Rieg on her installation as the 11th President of the of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association and wish her the best for a successful and rewarding term,” the commissioners stated.

