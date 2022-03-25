Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Music by Bryan Phillips

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Deer Creek Winery on Friday evening to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend!

Bryan Phillips will be providing a variety of popular country and classic rock tunes from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, and select craft beers from North Country Brewing.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For more information, visit their website here.

