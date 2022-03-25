 

Forest Area School District Graduates Complete Welding Course at CCAC

Friday, March 25, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Alyssa Morrison

IMG-8621ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two Forest Area School District graduates completed a welding course at Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC).

East Forest graduate Tala Boozer (pictured above) and West Forest graduate Cameron McKeel (pictured below) recently finished the course.

IMG_0575 A

The very intense college-level course began in October of 2021 and finished in March of 2022. The program is designed to train individuals for employment in the welding technology industry and provides a path toward completion of an associate degree.

Students earned 18 credits through CCAC. This course was held three nights a week, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 3:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m., a total of over 300 hours of training. 

The welding course takes beginners with little or no welding skills to being able to weld to AWS Standards (American Welding Society). Each individual is different. 

All students graduated from the course with OSHA-10 certification and Fork Truck safety training.


