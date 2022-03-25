 

Gary William Jewell

Friday, March 25, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Gary William Jewell, 73, of Seneca, passed away in the comfort of his home Thursday morning, March 24, 2022.

He was born in Beaver County on September 15, 1948 to the late William Thomas and Dorothy Jean (Ludwig) Jewell.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Slippery Rock.

Gary enjoyed fishing, antiques, and collecting banks.

Mr. Jewell was employed as a special education teacher at Cranberry High School for thirty-four years.

He was married in Oil City on October 30, 1970 to the former Audrey Kurschinske, and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Kelly Diane Jewell-Timco, and Gretchen Suzanne Jewell; and two sisters, Judy Jewell and Kalynn Baker and her husband John.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Jewell.

No public services will be held.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Gary’s family, visit www.hilebest.com


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

