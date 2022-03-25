Irvin “Poncho” Yockey was born in Worthington, PA on January 14, 1939, and stepped into the arms of his Lord and Savior on March 24, 2022.

In 1966, he married Bernice (Neupert), to whom he was deeply devoted for 56 years.

Poncho was the proud and loving father of Eric (wife Jacqueline, Granddaughter Amberly), Brian (wife Kerry, Grandson Brendan) and Scott (wife Jennifer, Grandsons Ayden, Logan & Nolan) Yockey.

He was preceded in death by his parents C. Ralph & Florence Yockey and his sister Darlyne Hughes of Butler, PA.

Poncho was a 1956 graduate of Worthington High School.

He was also a US Army National Guard veteran, serving his country from 1957 to 1960.

He was a revered member of the Worthington West Franklin Fire Department, a member of the Masonic Lodge (#805), and the Shriners / Scottish Rite.

Mr. Yockey was self-employed at Yockey’s Furniture his entire working life, retiring October 1st, 1990.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, wood working, trap shooting, and traveling with friends and family.

Ponch made many life long friends wherever he went and whatever he did.

He never met a stranger to whom he didn’t enjoy talking and becoming friends with.

Serving others was always a priority of Ponch’s.

He loved delivering Meals on Wheels, chairing the Worthington Carnival for many years, and helping others every chance he could.

In lieu of flowers, Poncho would prefer a donation in his honor be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, a charity he held dear to his heart.

Friends will be received at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear Street, Worthington, PA from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Monday, March 28, 2022 and from 10am until time of services at 11 am on Tuesday March 29, 2022.

Burial following at Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

