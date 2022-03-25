Joseph L. “Joe” Roudebush, 84, a lifelong, well-known Chicora area resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Thursday morning, March 24, 2022 shortly after his arrival at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Joseph was born at the Lidecker Farm near Karns City on August 10, 1937. He was the son of the late Lonnie E. and Rosella Shepard Roudebush.

Joe attended Fairview Twp. Karns City Schools and was stationed in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army.

Joe retired as the assistant superintendent of maintenance following more than 30 years of service with Penn Dot.

He was a long time active member of the Chicora Alliance Church where he had served on the church board.

Joe and his brother Ron owned and operated the ESSO station in Karns City.

In his earlier years, Joe enjoyed hunting.

Later, Joe and his wife enjoyed traveling and attending the activities of their grandchildren.

Joe was an avid golfer.

He was a classic country music fan and most especially enjoyed the Grand Ole Opry.

Joe was a long time member and past commander of the American Legion Post in Chicora where he was instrumental in creation of American Legion Museum; he also participated in the post’s honor guard at funerals.

He had also been a member of the former Chicora VFW post.

Joe often spoke to people concerning their eternal destiny and would ask if they were a Christian and knew about the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Joe is survived by his wife, Sally A. Shook Roudebush.

The couple were the first to be married in the newly completed Chicora Alliance Church on July 2, 1960.

Also surviving is a daughter, Kelly Terwilliger and her husband, Eric, of Parker, with whom Joe and Sally had made their home for the past year.

Joe was affectionately known as “Pap” to his two grandsons, Eli J. Terwilliger and his wife, Abigail, of Clearfield and Isaac E. Terwilliger of Chicora. Also surviving is a great granddaughter, Eleanor Grace Terwilliger of Clearfield; a brother, The Rev. Ronald E. Roudebush and his wife, Cheryl, of Chicora; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry Joseph Shook of Lincolnton, NC, Debra Osier of Shippenville, Tammy Shook and Ronald Shook, both of Parker, Daniel Shook and his wife, Joyce, of Seneca, Gary “Butch” Shook of Williamsport, David Shook of Eau Claire, and Joyce Shook Rupert and her husband, Samuel, of West Freedom; his three “special girls”, Laurie, Joanna, and Kelly; as well as many friends who considered Joe and Sally “Mom and Dad”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Roudebush; a sister, Vivian Ealy; a brother-in-law, Glenn Shook; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Virginia Shook as well as a number of other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd., Chicora, from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Saturday and on Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at the Chicora Alliance Church, 310 East Slippery Rock St., Chicora, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Wallace, church pastor, and Joe’s brother, Bishop Ronald E. Roudebush, a retired Church of God of Prophecy pastor, co-officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by members of the Chicora and Brady’s Bend American Legion Posts at the church following the funeral service.

Interment will be at St. John Reformed Church Cemetery, Chicora.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chicora Alliance Church, PO Box 251, Chicora, PA 16025 or North Trails Public Library, 1553 West Sunbury Rd., West Sunbury, PA 16061.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

