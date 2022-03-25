Robert D. Thompson, 86, of Fairmount City, passed away Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on October 14, 1935 in Clarion County; son of the late Robert F. and Elsie E. Hartman Thompson.

Bob was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

He married the love of his life, Fae L. Grettler, on August 14, 1962, who survives.

They would have celebrated their 60th Anniversary this year.

Bob worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion for over 30 years until he retired.

He was a member of the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church in Clarion.

Bob was the last surviving member of the Greenville Presbyterian Church before merging with the New Rehoboth Presbyterian Church.

He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #277 of Clarion.

Bob was an amazing carpenter and was always fixing anything he could.

He also loved being on the farm.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Fae; his daughter, Heather Billotte and her husband, Joe, of Clarion; his son, Brian Thompson and his wife, Brenda, of West Virginia; 7 grandchildren, Thomas Billotte of Crafton, Kristen Billotte of Clarion, Heath Anthony and his significant other, Shyann Mohney, of Clarion, and Riley, Kyra, Torri, and Zach Thompson, all of West Virginia; and 3 great grandchildren, Kai, Konner, and Addalyn Anthony, all of Clarion.

Bob is also survived by his brother, Richard Thompson and his wife, Pat, of Clarion and his sister-in-law, Donna Thompson of Seneca; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Thompson and Sylvia Wheeler and his brother, Graydon Thompson.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church in Clarion with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. in the church with Rev. Raafat Girgis, pastor presiding.

Interment will take place in the Mount Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Callensburg.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Bob’s name to the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church, 1419 Rehobeth Church Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.