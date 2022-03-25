Rosemary C. Britt, 78, of Plummer, died Thursday morning, March 24, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Bolivar, New York on October 14, 1943 to the late Fess and Lillie (Fauch) Roseberry.

She was a 1963 graduate of Oil City High School.

In her earlier years, she attended Plummer United Methodist Church.

The most important thing in her life was her family.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino!

Rosemary worked as a sales clerk for the Hills and Ames department stores for many years, until their closing.

She then worked in the cafeteria for the Oil City school district until her retirement.

She was married in the Oil City Free Methodist Church on September 11, 1965 to Richard Edward Britt, and he preceded her in death on January 6, 1975.

Surviving are three children: Cynthia Paxton and her husband Bill of Oil City, Jeffrey Britt and his wife Sue of Rouseville, and Richard Edward Britt Jr. and his wife Dawn of Oil City; ten grandchildren: Ashley Gable and husband Eric, Wesley Paxton and wife Meghan, James Paxton and wife Jolene, Richard E. Britt III, Brianna Britt, Alexis Britt and fiancé Dawson, Anissa Britt, Alexis Hyslop and husband Scott, Jesse Rice II and fiancé Megan, and Faith Rice and fiancé Dan. Her great-grandchildren include Hunter and Lilly Gable, Jaden and Abriella Smalley, William and Deborah Paxton, Braedyn and Lochlyn Hyslop, and Waylon Geer.

Also surviving are six sisters: Autumn Roseberry, Michelle Smith and husband Steve, Zelma Johnson, Gwen Riter, Holly Jo Roseberry and husband John, and Lisa Roseberry-Johnson and husband Scott; two brothers: Bruce Roseberry and wife Pat, and Gus Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Deb Roseberry; her step-mother, Paula Roseberry; and a cousin, Arnel Potter.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Steve, Tom, Frank and Ormand Roseberry.

Visitation will be held Monday (March 28) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Monday at 1 p.m. Pastor Bill Hargenrader will officiate.

Interment will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oil City Library or the Venango County Humane Society.

To express online condolences to Rosemary’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.