Rummage Sale to Benefit Veterans Set for Tomorrow

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A rummage sale to benefit veterans will be held on Saturday, March 26, at the Strattanville United Methodist Church Banquet Room.

The sale will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Items for sale will include clothes of all sizes, furniture, toys, books, shoes, household items, and more.

To donate, bring your items to the church on Friday, March 25, or contact Michelle at 814-316-5787.

Electronics, couches, and Christmas trees will not be accepted.

All proceeds will help local soldiers and veterans along with their families.

The Strattanville United Methodist Church is located at 421 Washington Street in Strattanville.

