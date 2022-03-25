Hearings Continued for Local Couple Facing Assault Charges Following Domestic Dispute

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for a local couple facing assault charges following a domestic dispute have been continued.

According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 38-year old Justin Hunt Gyer and 28-year-old Caitlyn Marie Mabold, both of Tionesta, that were scheduled for Tuesday, March 22, have been continued and will resume on April 26 at 8:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

Gyer and Mabold each face the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Both defendants are currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail each.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office, Marienville-based State Police responded to a call around 7:46 p.m. on March 4 in the Lake Lucy Road area, Tionesta, Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police made contact with Caitlyn Mabold at her residence on Lake Lucy Road. Mabold reported that a verbal argument had taken place between her and her boyfriend, Justin Gyer, who also resides at the residence. The argument started regarding dinner the previous evening and became physical. Mabold stated that Gyer “began shouting and trying to leave the residence,” according to the complaint.

Mabold reported that as Gyer tried to leave, he pushed her out of the way. Mabold said that she “took that as a sign of aggression” and subsequently struck Gyer with a closed right fist, making contact with his nose and making it bleed, the complaint states.

Gyer then “wrapped his arms around” Mabold, and she hit her head on a closed door, and then hit her nose on Gyer’s shoulder causing her nose to bleed, the complaint indicates.

Police also interviewed Gyer around 8:00 p.m. at the residence.

He reiterated details regarding the incident similar to Mabold’s statement. He added that he also had a cut on the outside of his nose, and she had a bump on the back of her head that occurred during the incident, the complaint states.

