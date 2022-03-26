Celebrations Set for the Lives of Helen and DeAnna Blauser

Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Helen “Butch” Blauser, and her daughter, DeAnna Blauser, on Saturday, April 2nd from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322 in Franklin.

Helen M. “Butch” Blauser, 79, of Seneca, died early Monday morning, February 14, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.

DeAnna L. Blauser, 56, of Seneca, died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended period of declining health.

Full obituaries can be found respectively: Helen M. “Butch” Blauser and DeAnna L. Blauser.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.