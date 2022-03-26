A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely before 10am, then rain and snow showers between 10am and 2pm, then rain showers likely after 2pm. High near 40. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Snow showers. Low around 22. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A slight chance of snow before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Rain. High near 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

