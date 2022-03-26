Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Parsley Baked Cod

This fish recipe deserves two thumbs up!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons butter, melted



1/4 cup all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon paprika1/4 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning4 cod fillets (6 ounces each)2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a shallow bowl, mix lemon juice and butter. In a separate shallow bowl, mix flour and seasonings. Dip fillets in lemon juice mixture, then in flour mixture to coat both sides; shake off excess.

-Place in a 13×9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Drizzle with the remaining lemon juice mixture. Bake 12-15 minutes or until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork. Mix parsley and lemon zest; sprinkle over fish.

