Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Parsley Baked Cod

Saturday, March 26, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This fish recipe deserves two thumbs up!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons lemon juice
3 tablespoons butter, melted

1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning
4 cod fillets (6 ounces each)
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a shallow bowl, mix lemon juice and butter. In a separate shallow bowl, mix flour and seasonings. Dip fillets in lemon juice mixture, then in flour mixture to coat both sides; shake off excess.

-Place in a 13×9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Drizzle with the remaining lemon juice mixture. Bake 12-15 minutes or until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork. Mix parsley and lemon zest; sprinkle over fish.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


