Clarion University Track & Field: Golden Eagles Open Outdoor Season at Carnegie Mellon
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Golden Eagle track & field team kicked off the outdoor season on Friday night, competing on the first day of the Carnegie Mellon Invitational.
Shelly Jones had the best individual finish on the first day, placing third in the Shot Put with a mark of 12.21m. Emma Pesicka returned to action after missing most of the indoor season and finished in the top-10 in the event as well, tossing the implement 11.10m to finish tied for 10th.
Emily Pleslusky recorded a top-10 finish of her own, taking ninth in the Pole Vault. Pleslusky cleared the bar at 2.60m to tie her career PR in the event. Rounding out the field events was Madison Brooks, who took 20th in the Hammer Throw with a mark of 36.27m.
In the track events, Haley Schaller competed in the 5000m, leading the Golden Eagles in the event with a 14th-place finish. Schaller completed the circuit in 18:57.33. Abby Sullivan took 24th in the event, finishing in 19:45.67, and Bailey Royhab and Allison Farson came in just behind her. Gabby Kutchma competed in the 1500m, taking 21st with a time of 5:01.59.
