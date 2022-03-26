 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Track & Field: Golden Eagles Open Outdoor Season at Carnegie Mellon

Saturday, March 26, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_jones01PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Golden Eagle track & field team kicked off the outdoor season on Friday night, competing on the first day of the Carnegie Mellon Invitational.

Shelly Jones had the best individual finish on the first day, placing third in the Shot Put with a mark of 12.21m. Emma Pesicka returned to action after missing most of the indoor season and finished in the top-10 in the event as well, tossing the implement 11.10m to finish tied for 10th.

Emily Pleslusky recorded a top-10 finish of her own, taking ninth in the Pole Vault. Pleslusky cleared the bar at 2.60m to tie her career PR in the event. Rounding out the field events was Madison Brooks, who took 20th in the Hammer Throw with a mark of 36.27m.

In the track events, Haley Schaller competed in the 5000m, leading the Golden Eagles in the event with a 14th-place finish. Schaller completed the circuit in 18:57.33. Abby Sullivan took 24th in the event, finishing in 19:45.67, and Bailey Royhab and Allison Farson came in just behind her. Gabby Kutchma competed in the 1500m, taking 21st with a time of 5:01.59.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.