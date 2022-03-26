DCNR Announces Opening of State Park Campgrounds for Trout Season, Including Cook Forest

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Friday encouraged anglers to consider using state park campsites for overnight fishing trips as trout season approaches.

(Pictured above: Cook Forest State Park.)

A total of 43 campgrounds throughout the state will provide camping for the April 2 opener.​

“As trout season nears, it is important that the public is aware of the wonderful opportunities for fishing and camping at our state parks,” Dunn said. “We are proud to support outdoor recreation efforts on public lands and look forward to seeing a great turnout this year as people continue to turn to the outdoors for their health and wellbeing.”

DCNR has opened additional campsites to accommodate the trout season to help expand the outdoor experience. There are 86,000 miles of rivers and streams, and thousands of lakes and ponds in Pennsylvania. Much of this abundant freshwater wealth is found within our state parks and state forests – 101 state parks and 20 state forests permit fishing with the proper fishing license.

“Whether you’re a lifelong angler or discovering the sport of fishing for the first time this trout season, lakes and streams located within state parks are a great place to start,” said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). “Camping and fishing make the perfect combination for families looking for adventure and convenience as they make lasting memories on the water.”

Campsites at state parks can be reserved online on a first-come, first-served basis or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM, except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

State parks that accommodate trout fishing with campsite availability include:

Caledonia

Canoe Creek

Chapman

Clear Creek

Colonel Denning

Cook Forest

Cowans Gap

Fowlers Hollow

Frances Slocum

French Creek

Greenwood Furnace

Hickory Run

Hills Creek

Hyner Run

Kettle Creek

Keystone

Kooser

Lackawanna

Laurel Hill

Linn Run

Little Buffalo

Little Pine

Locust Lake

Lyman Run

Moraine

Nockamixon

Ohiopyle

Ole Bull

Parker Dam

Pine Grove Furnace

Poe Paddy

Poe Valley

Promised Land

Pymatuning

Raccoon Creek

Reeds Gap

Ricketts Glen

Ryerson Station

Sinnemahoning

Sizerville

Trough Creek

Tuscarora

Worlds End

Yellow Creek

Check individual parks for specific camping availability as some options (cabins, yurts, lodges, etc.) are already reserved. In 2023, camping reservations at parks that accommodate trout season will be expanded to the 11-month standard reservation window.

Fishing in Pennsylvania requires a fishing license. For more information about purchasing a fishing license visit the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s website.

Through a partnership with the PFBC, the American Sportfishing Association, and DCNR, the public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing while at the certain parks.

Whether you are giving fishing a try for the first time, or returning to a childhood activity, these state parks provide free tackle for loan:

Bald Eagle

Bendigo

Black Moshannon

Chapman

Clear Creek

Colonel Denning

Cook Forest

Frances Slocum

French Creek

Gifford Pinchot

Hills Creek

Kettle Creek

Lackawanna

Little Buffalo

Locust Lake

Lyman Run

M.K. Goddard

McConnells Mill

Moraine

Mount Pisgah

Nescopeck

Nockamixon

Ole Bull

Pine Grove Furnace

Point

Presque Isle

Prince Gallitzin

Promised Land

Pymatuning

R.B. Winter

Raccoon Creek

Reeds Gap

Ricketts Glen

Ryerson Station

Tobyhanna

Tuscarora

Tyler

Yellow Creek

The program is a part of DCNR’s efforts to ensure nature is accessible to all Pennsylvanians. Those seeking to use loaner equipment are asked to contact the park office to ensure availability.

For more information about camping at state parks, visit DCNR’s website.

