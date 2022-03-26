Herman L Burgdorfer Age 90 of Venus, PA passed away March 24,2022 at home after a brief illness.

Born on January 18,1932 in Fertigs PA son of Clarence and Erma (Colburn) Burgdorfer.

He attended Cranberry Area Schools.

On September 3, 1955 he was married to Married Hazel L.(Sandrock) Burgdorfer and they enjoyed 66 years together.

He was a member of the Venus United Evangelical Church.

Herman worked all his life in the lumber business first for his father and for Farley Lumber and then for Cubbon Lumber where he drove tractor trailers and log trucks for over 30 years.

Owned and operated Burgdorfer’s Grocery store in Fertigs from 1965 to 1970.

He was an avid deer hunter and a huge fan of racing especially NASCAR and dirt track racing.

He instilled this love in racing to his sons and enjoyed going to races with them.

Herman served as President, Vice President and director of the Perry Cemetery Association since it was formed in 1974.

He was also a member of the Oil City Cycle Club serving as Vice President and road captain.

He is survived by his wife Hazel L Burgdorfer; sons Mark A (Jennifer) Burgdorfer of Rouseville, David (Julie) Burgdorfer of Shippenville; grandchildren Melissa, David, Rachel, Christian, Kelsey; Tiffany (Jesse), James; great-grandchildren Jake and Rylie; and a sister Jean Moeller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Mark A. Burgdorfer Jr. and in-laws and brothers Lloyd, Arnold and sister Pleadiouth.

Special thanks to the workers of AseraCare Hospice services.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Sunday March 27, 2022 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am on March 28, 2022 at Faller Funeral Home in Fryburg, with Pastor Richard Kightlinger, Pastor of Venus United Evangelical Church presiding.

Interment will be in the Perry Cemetery following the service.

Memorials in Herman’s honor may be made to the Shippenville/Elk Twp. Volunteer Ambulance

Company or AseraCare Hospice in care of Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A. Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

The funeral service will also be live streamed at www.fallerfuneralhome.com.

