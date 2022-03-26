Inmate Charged With Assault, Strangulation After Taking Run at Convicted Pedophile Watson

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An inmate of the Clarion County Jail has been charged with a pair of crimes after assaulting convicted sex offender Floyd Watson earlier this month.

According to court documents, Clarion County Detectives on Monday, March 21, filed the following criminal charges against 44-year-old Kenneth W. Rudolph:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy Schill’s office, Clarion County Detective William Peck IV was contacted by David Sprankle, Deputy Warden of the Clarion County Jail, regarding an assault in the jail.

Sprankle advised Detective Peck that the incident, which occurred on March 4, around 11:17 a.m., took place in Floyd Watson’s cell and was witnessed by another inmate.

Detective Peck was also provided with limited security camera footage of outside Watson’s cell.

Watson told Detective Peck that he was in his cell sleeping when a known inmate approached his cell and started to talk to him, waking him up. Then, Rudolph approached his cell and “was asking him if he was looking for another victim.” Rudolph walked away for a short period and returned and entered his cell, the complaint states.

Watson stated that Rudolph pushed him, and he fell back and tripped over his tote before ending up on all fours. At that point, Rudolph approached him from behind, grabbed him by the throat, and began choking him, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Watson stated that he did not touch, push, punch, or assault Rudolph in any manner.

Upon interviewing the known inmate, he stated that while he was in Watson’s cell, Rudolph approached Watson, called him a predator, and asked if he was looking for another victim, the complaint states.

The known inmate stated that after Rudolph left for a short time, he returned without his glasses and poked Watson in the forehead. Then, Rudolph pushed Watson and punched him in the chest, causing Watson to fall. Rudolph grabbed Watson by the neck and choked him for a short period of time before going back to his cell and calling the guards, according to the complaint.

After Rudolph called the guards, Watson was removed from the block by the guards.

At this point, Rudolph called the known inmate over and asked if a cut on his lip looked deep enough. The known inmate stated that he believed Rudolph caused the injury to himself to save his own skin, the complaint notes.

The known inmate reiterated that Watson never touched, punched, or assaulted Rudolph, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Rudolph later denied causing his own injury and said Watson initiated the conflict by kicking him first. Rudolph did, however, admit to punching Watson and grabbing his neck before slipping on the wet floor and then leaving Watson’s cell.

Watson was recently Rape Forcible Compulsion in which Rudolph pleaded Nolo Contendere (a guilty plea had been entered but the defendant does not admit guilt).

