James Addison DeFrance, III, 92, of Frankford, DE, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, while listening to the cardinals sing and holding his daughter’s hand.

He is re-united with his wife Jo Ann Allen DeFrance, his parents James A. DeFrance, Jr, and Bertha Simpson DeFrance, and his twin baby brother whom he will meet for the first time.

He is survived by his daughter, Margot DeFrance, his sister Lorraine DeFrance Logan, and many much-loved cousins, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and friends.

Jim is the last male in the “James” line of the DeFrance family.

His ancestor fled the family estate in France seeking freedom from Huguenot religious persecution, coming to America in the early 1700s and settling in Pennsylvania.

Generations of DeFrances were educators and farmers, and Jim continued the tradition by doing both.

He was a depression baby, born May 12,1929 in Oil City Pennsylvania.

His father was the superintendent of schools in the area who simultaneously managed a working 400- acre livestock farm.

His mother taught history and cooked acres of food for the farm hands.

Times were tough, yet some of Jim’s fondest memories were of his farm, taking care of the animals, swapping stories with his cousins, and relaxing on the porch listening to the owls after a hard day’s work.

Selling that farm later in life was one of his few regrets.

It was on his farm that Jim developed his love of nature and keen sense of observation.

Birdwatching became a life-long passion and he developed an extraordinary ability to identify and mimic any bird song so effectively birds would sing back.

Throughout his life he traveled through the US and overseas to enjoy birds and other wildlife.

After graduating from Oil City High School, Jim received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Grove City College, PA.

Shortly thereafter, he was drafted into the Air Force, serving in the Strategic Air Command, Airman First Class, from 1951-1955, as an X-Ray tech with the medics.

While stationed in Tucson, Arizona, he spent a lot of time pulling out cactus needles from airmen’s poorly executed parachute practices.

He was also proud to have been a member of his base’s winning bowling team, the “Needle-pushers,” and was thrilled to be in London during the week preceding Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation.

After the service, Jim taught biology at Hampton High School in Alison Park, PA for ten years.

He also worked in the summers as an X-Ray technician at Oil City Hospital, where he met his brown-eyed girl and married her in June 1959.

The following year, they created one daughter, and eventually moved to Greenville, Pa.

He and his wife Jo were active members of the United Methodist Church, both sang in the choir, and shared a mutual love for extended camping vacations all over the US.

He also adored ice fishing on Lake Erie.

Jim received the second master of science teaching degree ever awarded at Thiel College, PA for completing the National Science Foundation summer sessions at Thiel and the University of Rhode Island.

Jim was the head of the biology department at Greenville High School, where he also served as Assistant Athletic Director, and sponsored other student activities, like Chess Club.

He loved teaching and joking around with his “kids”.

He also liked to keep track of his students after high school.

Many stayed in touch with him over the years, much to his delight.

In 1987, he received the GHS yearbook dedication and was very touched by both the honor and the inscription:

“An effective teacher is one who is respected, yet well liked. He can teach his students while being able to relate to and care about them.

This takes a very special and well-rounded person.

(Mr. DeFrance’s) many students during the thirty years he has taught Biology and Advanced Biology have enjoyed his unique qualities.

Not only is he caring about his students and their learning, but also Mr. DeFrance has a terrific sense of humor.

His classes are filled with enjoyable learning which prepares the pupils for later education, and more importantly, how to think on their own.

For the past four years Mr. DeFrance has been holding the position of Assistant Athletic Director.

This job includes scheduling seventh and eighth grade athletic events and attending and being in charge of half of the varsity events.

This is just one way he shows how much he enjoys and wants to help the students.

“On behalf of the student body we’d like to thank Mr. DeFrance for being such an outstanding and terrific teacher.”

The yearbook dedication was a bright light, as were all his gatherings with the Romeo Club over the years.

Jim retired to the Bethany Beach, Delaware area where he was near his sister and extended family.

He lived at the intersection of the major bird migration path in North America, the best fishing, and the best crabcakes in the country.

At his 80th birthday party, Jim said his greatest accomplishment was his family.

We miss him terribly and remember him as – a kind man who gave to others whatever he could; a gentle man with a wicked sense of humor, and an easy laugh; a man who stood up for his principals no matter what it cost him; a man who put others before himself always; a man of strong faith; a man who beat cancer and faced down Alzheimer’s with a determination to enjoy life on his terms, and the best friend a daughter could have.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday May 13th at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, Ocean View Delaware where friends and family may gather for a visitation at 10:30 AM.

His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in his honor be made to the following local groups, the Caesar Rodney Institute (because of his concern that the massive offshore windmill farm will severely damage migrating birds and sea life), and the Merr Institute (who rescues local sea life).

Caesar Rodney Institute has created a landing page in Jim’s memory.

Donations to the Merr Institute can be made through the PayPal system here and then emailing [email protected] to indicate the donation was made in Jim’s memory.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.