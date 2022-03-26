Jane Marie McWilliams, 66, of St. Louisville, OH passed away at her home on Friday, March 18, 2022.

She was born on January 01, 1956 to Harold and Geraldine Ritchey.

She is survived by her sister Judy, as well as many family members and friends.

No services will be taking place at this time.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.leafcremationohio.com.

