Janice C. Burch

Saturday, March 26, 2022 @ 04:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PH463VqxFFVQ9Janice C. Burch, 72, passed away early Friday morning, March 25, 2022 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville where she had been residing.

She was born on July 24, 1949 in Atalla, Alabama; a daughter of the late Julian and Elsie McWaters Fore.

Janice married Martin E. Burch on June 5, 1970, who preceded her in death on June 10, 2012.

She was a Preschool Teacher for numerous years until her retirement.

Janice was a member of the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.

She loved crafting and quilting.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Rebekah Weckerly and her husband, Robert, of New Bethlehem; 2 grandchildren, Justin Robinson of Utah and Elisabeth Robinson of New Bethlehem; her sisters, Chris Stover and her husband, Peter, and Connie Norris and her husband, Calvin “Butch”, all of Virginia; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her close friend, Donna Kemmer of Mayport.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Janice’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A graveside service will be held at a late date.

Interment will take place in the Elderton Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


