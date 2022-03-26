 

Michael Patton Advising: If You Don’t Have a Will, You Probably Should

Saturday, March 26, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: If You Don't Have a Will, You Probably Should.

A 2021 Gallup poll found that only 46% of U.S. adults have a will — similar to the results of other Gallup polls over the last 30 years. It’s not surprising that older people are more likely to have a will, as are people with higher incomes.(1)

Regardless of age or income, having a will is an essential step to pass your assets to your heirs with clarity and confidence.

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/If-You-Dont-Have-a-Will,-You-Probably-Should.c9864.htm

