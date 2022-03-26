Nancy Ann Wygant Deeter, age 88 of Franklin passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at her beloved home.

Born December 7, 1933 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Josephine Burke Wygant.

Nancy was a 1951 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She had worked at the Amalie Refinery and for 25 years in the Chief Clerk’s Office of Venango County.

She retired there in 1999 as Deputy Chief Clerk.

Nancy was married to Elmer (Jun) Deeter, Jr., her one and only love. He preceded her in death in 1981.

Nancy loved spending time with her family.

She attended Galloway United Methodist Church where she had many friends.

She also enjoyed bowling, playing cards, puzzling, golfing, and caring for her home.

You could always find her on her porch swing on warm summer days.

Nancy is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Dawn (Robert) Anderson, Marcy (Thomas) Kelly, and Kelly (John) Gregory.

Her 4 granddaughters were the light of her life.

Together they shared many Friday night sleepovers with their “MaZ”.

Amy (Todd) Minnear, Erin (Michael) Hanna, Jenna (David Bloomgren) Gregory, and Jess (Ryan) Rudegeair.

She is also survived by Thomas (Stephanie) Kelly, Jr., Megan (Colby) Johnson, and her great grandchildren, Carson, Dylan, and Makenna Minnear, Kennedy and Irie Hanna, Henrik, Owen and Annie Bloomgren, James Rudegeair, Bryce and Aubrey Kelly, and C.J. Johnson.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Hovis, Eileen Riddle, and Thelma Hovis.

The family wishes to express deepest thanks to Andrea and the rest of the Aseracare Team.

Also to some very special earthly angels God sent our way to love and care for Nancy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to (ORLA) Oil Region Library Association, 2 Central Avenue, Oil City, PA 16301 or Meals on Wheels, PO Box 491, Franklin, PA 16323.

There will be no visitation per Nancy’s request.

A graveside service at the Cooperstown Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin PA, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Nancy’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

