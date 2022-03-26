Pa.’s Unemployment Rate Falls to 5.1 Percent in February, Lowest Since February 2020 Pre-Pandemic Level

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for February 2022.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.1 percent in February, marking the 22nd consecutive month without an unemployment rate increase. The U.S. unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.8 percent in February. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percentage points below its February 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.4 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased 1,000 over the month. The employment count rose 12,000 (to 6,042,000) while resident unemployment declined 13,000 (to 328,000).

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 34,400 over the month to 5,890,800 in February. Jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry supersectors. Trade, transportation & utilities – which increased by 19,200 – had the largest share of the monthly gain and set a record high of 1,155,700 jobs. Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 224,100 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure & hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding 71,800 jobs. Two supersectors – trade, transportation & utilities and information – were above their pre-pandemic job levels in February 2022.

From April 2020 through February 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 82% of jobs lost due to the pandemic.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov.

