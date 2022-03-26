Rut, Row. Regional Dog Warden Canvassing Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s that time of year again.

“The beginning of April is when the regional dog wardens usually canvass Clarion County to check for updated dog and rabies licenses and illegal kennels,” Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana.

“It is important that all dogs have 2022 licenses to avoid fines of up to $300.00 per dog plus court costs.”

Licenses can be purchased at the Clarion County Treasurer’s office, in person, or by mail.

The application can be downloaded from the treasurer’s page on the county website: www.co.clarion.pa.us.

Please send the completed application and check or money order to:

Karyn Montana, Treasurer

330 Main Street, Room 110

Clarion, Pa. 16214

Licenses can also be purchased at:

RMS Furniture, New Bethlehem

Sligo Rec Center, Sligo

Lander’s Store, Lucinda

Knox Country Farm Supply, Knox

Steiner’s Outdoors & More, East Brady

Rocky Acres Kennel, Clarion

Tri-County Animal Rescue, Shippenville

Stantz K9 Suites, Parker

Doggie Bole, Rimersburg

Strattanville Borough Office, Strattanville

Prices are $8.50 for males or females, $6.50 for neutered or spayed, and there is a $2.00 discount for senior citizens and applicants who qualify for disability. There are also lifetime licenses available at the County Treasurer’s office.

If you have any questions, please call 814-226-1113 or email [email protected]

