Rut, Row. Regional Dog Warden Canvassing Clarion County

Saturday, March 26, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

new dog licenseCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s that time of year again.

“The beginning of April is when the regional dog wardens usually canvass Clarion County to check for updated dog and rabies licenses and illegal kennels,” Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana.

“It is important that all dogs have 2022 licenses to avoid fines of up to $300.00 per dog plus court costs.”

Licenses can be purchased at the Clarion County Treasurer’s office, in person, or by mail.

The application can be downloaded from the treasurer’s page on the county website: www.co.clarion.pa.us.

Please send the completed application and check or money order to:

Karyn Montana, Treasurer
330 Main Street, Room 110
Clarion, Pa. 16214

Licenses can also be purchased at:

RMS Furniture, New Bethlehem
Sligo Rec Center, Sligo
Lander’s Store, Lucinda
Knox Country Farm Supply, Knox
Steiner’s Outdoors & More, East Brady
Rocky Acres Kennel, Clarion
Tri-County Animal Rescue, Shippenville
Stantz K9 Suites, Parker
Doggie Bole, Rimersburg
Strattanville Borough Office, Strattanville

Prices are $8.50 for males or females, $6.50 for neutered or spayed, and there is a $2.00 discount for senior citizens and applicants who qualify for disability. There are also lifetime licenses available at the County Treasurer’s office.

If you have any questions, please call 814-226-1113 or email [email protected]


