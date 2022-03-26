Sondra J. Shiner Sensenbach, 76, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 4:20 PM Thursday, March 24, 2022, with her loving family by her side in The Caring Place of Franklin following a period of declining health.

She was born January 7, 1946 at the family farm in Mineral Township, a beloved daughter of the late: Oliver and Edith Dille Shiner.

Sondra was a 1964 graduate of Franklin High School.

Throughout her lifetime, she had worked as a housekeeper for a number of area families.

She was a faithful member of The First Church of God in Franklin.

Sondra enjoyed planting flowers and gardening around her home, gospel music, and the time she was able to share with her nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is survived by two brothers: Edward Shiner of Franklin; and Donald Shiner and his wife, Jean of Utica.

Also surviving are her nieces and nephews: Jason and Dawn; Bryan; Elizabeth Jane; Barb; Amy; Nick; Jordan; and Rick. Also surviving are her cousins, Tom and Judy Shiner; Ron and Cathy Carter; and a “special friend”, Donna.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Shiner; a favorite aunt, Edna Carter; a cousin, Janice Carter; and “special friends”: Raymond Wheeler; and Shirley.

Friends may call Monday 1-4 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin; where funeral services will be conducted Monday at 4 PM with Reverend James Leichliter, officiating.

Burial in Center Church Cemetery, Mineral Township, shall be private.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Sondra’s name to your local American Cancer Society.

Sondra’s family would like to personally thank and acknowledge all of the love and kindness extended to Sondra by the staff of The Caring Place in Franklin, especially, Ashley and Brandy; and Sondra’s roommate, Deanna.

