CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Young Americans Summer Day Camp is coming to Clarion University in June.

The event is a four-day experience running from Tuesday, June 21, thru Friday, June 24, that ends with a show at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening.

The Young Americans will perform, but the real show begins when the campers take the stage.

Students will spend the week learning a one-hour show. They will take master classes in voice, dance, acting, and creative writing in preparation. Students will be encouraged to step out of their comfort zone and explore all aspects of the arts in a safe and supported environment. The 20 cast members are current students or alumni of the accredited Young Americans College of Performing Arts in Corona, California. The YA’s have been doing these programs since 1992 and have learned that peer education is an invaluable tool for their mission.

“As a Clarion native, as well as an online Clarion University student, I am so excited to bring this opportunity to my hometown,” says Eric Funk, Jr., Production Manager and In-house Producer for The Young Americans. “The Young Americans held Performing Arts Workshops while I was a student at Clarion Area High School in 2011 and 2014, and it changed my life forever. You will be amazed to see the confidence and self-expression that the kids will have at the end of this camp!”

The camp is open to any student in 3rd grade through 12th grade, as well as current Clarion University students.

Registration opened on March 14th, with only 150 spots available. The cost of registration is $200.00.

The YA’s are also looking for homestay families for their cast members during their stay in Clarion. Transportation to and from camp along with meals and a place to sleep is all that is required.

Please contact Barb Funk at [email protected] for more information about housing or general questions.

Tickets will be available at the door for $12.00 for adults and $10.00 for seniors and children.

The show is open to the public.

For more information and registration, please go to: https://www.youngamericans.org/youth-program/clarionpa/.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.