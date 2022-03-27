A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. West wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow and sleet before 10am, then a chance of rain between 10am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Rain likely before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.