All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Clyde Licht
Clyde Licht served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Clyde Joseph Licht
Born: March 12, 1931
Died: February 28, 2022
Hometown: Venus, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Clyde was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, as a Corporal and medic proudly serving in the United States Army. He was included in the Korean Conflict due to the proximity of Russia to the mainland and was sent on many reconnaissance missions.
He was proud to have served his country and continued to serve in the Army Reserves after his discharge.
Clyde also served the community through his membership with the St. Joseph Church in Oil City.
The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard performed military honors during his funeral service.
He was laid to rest in Mt. Irwin Cemetery, Wesleyville, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
