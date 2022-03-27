Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cottage Potatoes

You’ll never have leftovers of this colorful side dish!

Ingredients

12 large potatoes, peeled and diced

8 ounces Velveeta, cubed



1 large onion, finely chopped1 large green pepper, chopped1 jar (2 ounces) diced pimientos, drained1 slice bread, torn into crumbs3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley, divided1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 cup 2% milk1/2 cup butter, melted1-1/2 cups cornflakes, crushed

Directions

-Place the potatoes in a large saucepan or Dutch oven and cover with water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium. Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes or until tender; drain. In a bowl, combine the cheese, onion, green pepper, pimientos, bread, 2 tablespoons parsley, and salt.

-In a greased shallow 4-qt. baking dish, layer a third of the potatoes and a third of the cheese mixture. Repeat layers twice. Pour milk and butter over all; sprinkle with cornflake crumbs.

-Cover and bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Uncover; bake 10-15 minutes longer or until bubbly and the top is golden. Sprinkle with remaining parsley.

