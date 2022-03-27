 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cottage Potatoes

Sunday, March 27, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You’ll never have leftovers of this colorful side dish!

Ingredients

12 large potatoes, peeled and diced
8 ounces Velveeta, cubed

1 large onion, finely chopped
1 large green pepper, chopped
1 jar (2 ounces) diced pimientos, drained
1 slice bread, torn into crumbs
3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley, divided
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup 2% milk
1/2 cup butter, melted
1-1/2 cups cornflakes, crushed

Directions

-Place the potatoes in a large saucepan or Dutch oven and cover with water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium. Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes or until tender; drain. In a bowl, combine the cheese, onion, green pepper, pimientos, bread, 2 tablespoons parsley, and salt.

-In a greased shallow 4-qt. baking dish, layer a third of the potatoes and a third of the cheese mixture. Repeat layers twice. Pour milk and butter over all; sprinkle with cornflake crumbs.

-Cover and bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Uncover; bake 10-15 minutes longer or until bubbly and the top is golden. Sprinkle with remaining parsley.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


