 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Tennis: Golden Eagles Open PSAC West Play, Fall at Seton Hill

Sunday, March 27, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_strouse01GREENSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team kicked off PSAC West action on Saturday afternoon, falling by a 7-0 score to Seton Hill at the Greensburg Racquet Club in their conference opener.

The Griffins won the doubles point to start the day, taking all three matches on the court. Alexis Strouse and Savannah Buttery put up a strong effort against Seton Hill in the No. 1 doubles match, but the duo ultimately fell to Cameron Beer and Kendall McCluskey by a 6-2 score. Alayna McGovern and Josie Beckerleg posted an identical score in the No. 2 doubles match, falling to Kasey Storkel and Kaitlyn Walch.

Strouse was also strong in the No. 1 singles match, battling with Beer but ultimately falling by a 6-3, 6-2 decision. Charlie Allison made her collegiate tennis debut at No. 6 singles, working hard against Sophia Solomon but falling in straight sets 6-1, 6-3. Beckerleg and Alyson Fisher also went 6-3 in their second sets at Nos. 5 and 4 singles, respectively, but fell in both contests.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.