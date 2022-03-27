Clarion University Tennis: Golden Eagles Open PSAC West Play, Fall at Seton Hill

GREENSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team kicked off PSAC West action on Saturday afternoon, falling by a 7-0 score to Seton Hill at the Greensburg Racquet Club in their conference opener.

The Griffins won the doubles point to start the day, taking all three matches on the court. Alexis Strouse and Savannah Buttery put up a strong effort against Seton Hill in the No. 1 doubles match, but the duo ultimately fell to Cameron Beer and Kendall McCluskey by a 6-2 score. Alayna McGovern and Josie Beckerleg posted an identical score in the No. 2 doubles match, falling to Kasey Storkel and Kaitlyn Walch.

Strouse was also strong in the No. 1 singles match, battling with Beer but ultimately falling by a 6-3, 6-2 decision. Charlie Allison made her collegiate tennis debut at No. 6 singles, working hard against Sophia Solomon but falling in straight sets 6-1, 6-3. Beckerleg and Alyson Fisher also went 6-3 in their second sets at Nos. 5 and 4 singles, respectively, but fell in both contests.

