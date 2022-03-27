George A. Garris Jr., 76, of Clarion, passed away early Friday morning, March 25, 2022 at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville.

He was born on October 28, 1945 in New Castle; son of the late George A. Garris Sr. and Wanda McCracken Garris Carrell.

George attended Clarion Limestone High School and then enlisted in the US Marine Corps.

He married the love of his life, F. Marie Battaglia, on June 10, 1966, who preceded him in death on September 26, 2021.

George worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion for numerous years until his retirement.

He was a member of the Single Action Shooting Society.

George loved to blow stuff up and tinker in his garage.

He also loved his dog, Reba, who passed away last year.

George is survived by his son, Bud Garris and his wife, Earleen, of Arizona; his daughter, Melony Kemmer and her significant other, Dan Williams, of Wyoming; 5 grandchildren, Kurtis Garris and his significant other, Melanie, of Dubois, Alan Garris of Arizona, Quinten Garris of Brookville, Codi Kemmer and his significant other, Brittany, of Limestone, and Jessi Kemmer of Wyoming; and 6 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brother, William Garris and his wife, Lois, of Arizona; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by his step-father, Donald Carrell; his sister, Leona Fresh; and his beloved dog, Reba.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per George’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

