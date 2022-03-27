James J. Fitzpatrick, Jr. age 89, of DuBois, PA, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on February 7, 1933, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late James J. and Loretta (Rayburg) Fitzpatrick, Sr.

On July 16, 1955 he married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Marie Simbeck. She preceded him in death on August, 3 2006.

Together they had eight children.

Jim graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1951.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Germany during the Korean War.

Following his time in the service he received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University in 1960.

He began his engineering career working for Chicago Pneumatic in Franklin, PA.

He later worked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Instrumentation Laboratory in Boston, MA.

He was on the team that developed the Apollo Primary Guidance and Navigation Systems.

After returning to DuBois in 1966 he was employed by Rockwell Manufacturing (later Invensys) and retired from there in 1995.

Jim was also a professional engineer and licensed surveyor and the owner of Fitzpatrick Engineering.

He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, was an avid Penn State fan, and enjoyed his daily walks in the DuBois City Park.

Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by seven of his children; Maureen Linne & her husband Michael of Clinton, NJ; Mary Ann Fitzpatrick of DuBois; Martha Steffey & her husband Thomas of Punxsutawney, PA; Barbara Newcamp of DuBois; Jacqueline Stewart & her husband Gary of Boyertown, PA; Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick of Laguna Beach, CA; and Karen Postlethwait & her husband Michael of Ballston Spa, NY, 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his eldest son, Martin Fitzpatrick, a grandson, Matthew Linne, a son in law David Newcamp, 2 brothers and 5 sisters.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 and/or in honor of his son Martin, the ALS Foundation, 5720 Meadowbrook Dr., Harrisburg, PA 17112.

Online condolences can be mad to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

