Strattanville Man Accused of Stalking, Harassing Woman at Her Workplace

PINECREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville man is facing charges after allegedly stalking and harassing a woman at a Pinecreek Township health facility earlier this month.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police on March 22 filed the following criminal charges against 46-year-old Michael Shane Donahue:

– Stalking – Repeatedly Committing Acts to Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3



– Harassment – Course of Conduct With No Legitimate Purpose, Summary– Disorderly Conduct – Unreasonable Noise, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 3 at a health center located on State Route 28, in Brookville, Pinecreek Township, Jefferson County, involving Michael Donahue.

According to a criminal complaint filed in District Magistrate Gregory M. Bazylak’s office, PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. on March 3 to a health center located on State Route 28 in Pinecreek Township regarding a known male who was on the property harassing an employee.

Upon investigation, the complainant stated that she observed Michael Donahue standing in the parking lot next to the victim’s vehicle, while the victim was still inside of it, the complaint states.

The complainant related that Donahue was harassing the victim and was told by a head staff member approximately one week earlier that he was not allowed on the property. The complainant advised Donahue that he needed to leave, according to the complaint.

After approximately 10 minutes, Donahue left in an unknown direction.

After interviewing the victim, troopers were informed that Donahue “began to call her vulgar names” while he was standing outside of her vehicle. The victim further told troopers that Donahue was pounding on her window and wanted her to “give him belongings back such as a contract, which she had no clue what he was talking about,” the complaint indicates.

The victim also said he was asking for belongings that were inside the residence they shared, and he still resided at, but the victim said she no longer lives at that residence, the complaint notes.

Troopers also discovered that Donahue committed a similar offense on February 23, in which he showed up at the victim’s place of work, came inside the building, and “began causing a scene.” Donahue was asked to leave the property at that point and since that incident, Donahue has been showing up at the victim’s temporary place of residence, according to the complaint.

After the incident on March 3, troopers interviewed an employee of the health center, and he related that he verbally asked Donahue to leave during the incident on February 23 and told him not to return.

The employee stated that Donahue went outside, got into the passenger side of a vehicle, and started to leave. It was noted that the vehicle began to turn toward the staff parking lot instead of the exit, and the employee said he ran back outside to once again tell Donahue and whoever was driving to leave, the complaint states.

State Police in Punxsutawney filed charges in Judge Bazylak’s office on Tuesday, March 22.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1 at 10:30 a.m. in front of Judge Bazylak.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.