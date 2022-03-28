 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, March 28, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Snow showers and sleet likely before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Showers, mainly after 9am. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Showers, mainly before 3am. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers between 11am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.