A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Snow showers and sleet likely before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Showers, mainly after 9am. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Showers, mainly before 3am. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers between 11am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

