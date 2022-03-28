 

Bonnie L. Dolby Fitzsimmons

Monday, March 28, 2022 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-6aS68i7vNxBonnie L. Dolby Fitzsimmons, 83, of Summerville, died early Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her home following a sudden illness.

Born on January 10, 1939 in Limestone, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Abigail Cyphert Dolby.

She attended Clarion Area School.

On February 13, 1988 in Ohl she married James Fitzsimmons. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2014.

Until her retirement in July of 2013 she worked as a caretaker for the elderly.

Her pastimes included working puzzles, doing word books and playing Solitaire.

Those surviving her are her stepsons, Larry (Kim) Fitzsimmons and Lonny Fitzsimmons; her daughter, Kandy (Ted) Ortz; her grandchildren, Allen (Michelle) Clinger and Kayla (Jason) Little; her great grandchildren, Bricen, Alex and Ethan Clinger, Morgan, Logan and Kaylee Little and Joey Carter; and her great great grandson, Mark Shankle.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Russel; her brothers, Raymond, Ralph and Kenneth Dolby; her sisters, Jacqueline Clinger, Wilda Huff and Florence VanCamp; and her great grandson, Brandon Vallies.

Her family will receive friends on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 6-8PM and Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 10-11AM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

A funeral service will follow at 11AM at the funeral home with Pastor Tonya Hockenberry of the Hawthorn Church of the Nazarene, officiating.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


