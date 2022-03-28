 

Strattanville Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $200k from Brookville Denny’s

Monday, March 28, 2022 @ 06:03 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Huntsville, Alabama, USA - June 6, 2011: Illuminated Denny's restaurant sign at dusk. Sign located on University Drive, just west of downtown Huntsville, Alabama.BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville woman is facing felony charges for allegedly embezzling over $200,000 from the Denny’s Restaurant where she worked as a general manager.

UPDATE: Denny’s Manager Signed Notarized Statement Admitting to Embezzling Over $200k in Company Funds

Brookville Borough Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old Erika Elaine Kennedy on Monday afternoon:

  • Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2
  • Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2
  • Tamper Records Or Id-Writing, Misdemeanor 2

The charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office in Brookville.

The investigation was initiated on March 9 when Brookville Police were dispatched to the Allegheny Boulevard restaurant after a Denny’s regional manager reported a large sum of missing money.

Investigators reviewed accounting records that revealed Kennedy allegedly stole $217,159.37 from the restaurant over a nine-month period beginning on May 27, 2021. Discrepancies in accounting records were first noticed by a firm that oversees Denny’s finances.

Kennedy reportedly admitted to the regional manager that she stole the money.

A warrant has been issued for Kennedy’s arrest.

This story will be updated.


