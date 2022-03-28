Strattanville Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $200k from Brookville Denny’s

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville woman is facing felony charges for allegedly embezzling over $200,000 from the Denny’s Restaurant where she worked as a general manager.

Brookville Borough Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old Erika Elaine Kennedy on Monday afternoon:

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

Tamper Records Or Id-Writing, Misdemeanor 2

The charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office in Brookville.

The investigation was initiated on March 9 when Brookville Police were dispatched to the Allegheny Boulevard restaurant after a Denny’s regional manager reported a large sum of missing money.

Investigators reviewed accounting records that revealed Kennedy allegedly stole $217,159.37 from the restaurant over a nine-month period beginning on May 27, 2021. Discrepancies in accounting records were first noticed by a firm that oversees Denny’s finances.

Kennedy reportedly admitted to the regional manager that she stole the money.

A warrant has been issued for Kennedy’s arrest.

This story will be updated.

