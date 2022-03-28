Charles Edward “Chuck” Kaufman, Jr., 75, of Oil City, died at his home on Friday, March 25, 2022 of natural causes.

He was born July 20, 1946 in Oil City to the late Charles Edward Kaufman Sr. and Jane A. (Leicht) Kaufman.

He was a 1966 graduate of Oil City High School.

Chuck served his country with a tour of duty in Vietnam, serving in the U.S. Army.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family picnics, golf, bowling, shooting pool, and shooting the breeze.

He was a member of the Oil City Moose Lodge 78, Oil City V.F.W. Post 464, the PNA, and the Oil City Eagles Club.

Mr. Kaufman was employed at Continental Can, and the Venango County jail, from where he retired.

Chuck is survived by his sisters, Jane Dickson, Mary Myers and husband Dave, his twin sister, Sue Diven and husband Bill, Janice Hall, and Sandy Fornal and husband Steve; two brothers, Frank Kaufman and Jim Kaufman and his wife Judy; two aunts, Pat Lillard and Hilda Kaufman; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is also survived by his good friend, Jim Bucholtz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Robert Hall, Sr. and Tom Dickson; a sister-in-law, Sheri Kaufman; a great-nephew, Eric Lendrum; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private visitation and military service will be held for the immediate family.

The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will accord military funeral honors.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

