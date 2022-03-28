Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Taro
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Taro.
Taro is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Taro is cooperative, friendly, and playful.
He was brought to the rescue after being left by his owner at an acquaintance’s apartment and never returning to get him.
For more information on Taro, or to schedule an appointment to visit him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
