Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Simple Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

Monday, March 28, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This recipe is perfect for any school night!

Ingredients

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes with mild green chiles, undrained
2 cans (10-1/2 ounces each) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cheddar cheese soup, undiluted
1/4 cup 2% milk
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons dried oregano
5 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed and softened
20 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed
4 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°.

-For the sauce, mix the first 8 ingredients. For filling, in a large bowl, mix chicken and cream cheese until blended; stir in 3-1/2 cups sauce.

-Spread 1/4 cup sauce into each of 2 greased 13×9-in. baking dishes. Place 1/3 cup filling down the center of each tortilla; roll up and place seam side down in baking dishes. Pour remaining sauce over tops; sprinkle with cheese.

-Bake, uncovered, 30-35 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


