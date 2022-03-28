Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Simple Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

This recipe is perfect for any school night!

Ingredients

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes with mild green chiles, undrained

2 cans (10-1/2 ounces each) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted



1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cheddar cheese soup, undiluted1/4 cup 2% milk1 tablespoon ground cumin1 tablespoon chili powder2 teaspoons garlic powder2 teaspoons dried oregano5 cups shredded rotisserie chicken1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed and softened20 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed4 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°.

-For the sauce, mix the first 8 ingredients. For filling, in a large bowl, mix chicken and cream cheese until blended; stir in 3-1/2 cups sauce.

-Spread 1/4 cup sauce into each of 2 greased 13×9-in. baking dishes. Place 1/3 cup filling down the center of each tortilla; roll up and place seam side down in baking dishes. Pour remaining sauce over tops; sprinkle with cheese.

-Bake, uncovered, 30-35 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted.

