Joseph R. “Joe” Gourley, 79, of Sligo, passed away early Saturday morning, March 26, 2022 at his home following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

He was born on April 6, 1942 in Sligo; a son of the late Paul and Lulu Belle Elder Gourley.

Joe married his high-school sweetheart, Evie Barlett, on June 16, 1962, who survives him.

He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1968-1971.

Joe then worked at the Owens Glass Illinois in Clarion for many years, retiring as a Mechanic in 2004.

He was a devoted husband, son, brother, son-in-law, uncle, and great uncle to many.

Joe was a Deacon and devout member of the Cornerstone Church of Clarion.

He loved to hunt on the family farm, collect model tractors, and attend church and men’s Bible study.

Joe also enjoyed flea markets and auctions and loved his coffee from Country Fair.

He is survived by his loving wife, Evie of 59 years; his mother-in-Law, Mary Barlett of Sligo; 2 sisters, Garnett Thomas of Lakeland, Florida and Monta Rader of Clarion; 2 sisters-in-Law, Penny Gourley of Sligo and Joyce Sayers of Knox; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and his loving dog, Coco.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Gourley.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Cornerstone Church of Clarion in Shippenville.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the church where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Green and Rev. Randy Spencer presiding.

Interment will take place in the Leatherwood Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone including the nurses at the VNA who graciously supported them the last 4 months.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s name to the Cornerstone Church of Clarion, 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA 16254, the Church at the Haskell House in care of John Green, 349 Greenville Ave, Clarion, PA 16214, or to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

