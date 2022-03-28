Nola Aiken

She was born in Pittsburgh, on April 22, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Richard Old Jr. and Doris (Grewcox) Old.

She was preceded in death by a younger brother, Charles Lloyd Old, on February 5, 1945.

She married Paul Aiken, of Franklin, who preceded her in death on April 11, 1998.

She also lost her beloved daughter, Carol Aiken, who preceded her in death on July 17, 1982, as a result of a boating accident at Conneaut Lake.

Nola is survived by her beloved son, John Aiken, of Reynoldsville.

She graduated from Saegertown High School in 1954, and after some post high school studies was employed at Bell Telephone Company in Meadville.

Nola and her family lived in California for five years and transferred back to Pennsylvania in 1967.

After living in Meadville, they moved to Reynoldsville in July 1969.

She and her husband organized and led a weekly bible study and visitation program at a nursing home in Brookville, from 1970 to 1975.

They were also involved with Kentucky Missions, collecting, and distributing clothes for several years.

Nola edited their newsletter from 1996 to 2000.

She accompanied her husband for three years as he lay-pastored a church in Reidsburg.

She completed the Nursing Assistant/Home Health Aide course from Jeff Tech in 1986.

She worked as a DRMC Hospice volunteer and later as a DRMC volunteer in Short Stay.

She was a member of Wapiti Audubon Society, and editor of their newsletter for four-and-a-half years.

In 2005, she became a charter member of Toastmaster’s International.

In 2005, she also was a teacher’s aid for Kindergarten and First Grade at C.G. Johnson School.

In earlier years, she wrote and performed puppet scripts for Sunday School and Children’s Church with puppets she and her daughter created.

Along with her husband, she was an active ‘Blue Birder’ and created blue bird trail in serval areas.

With her love of creative writing, she has a published article on blue birding in the January and February 1999 issue of Bird Watcher’s Digest, a National and International magazine.

She also has a website publishing many of her stories on animal rescues, blue birding and Kentucky Missions.

In earlier years, she enjoyed roller skating, ice skating, swimming, boating with her parents, sewing, reading, and creative writing.

In later years, she still enjoyed creative writing plus visiting her friends in their home and nursing home.

She loved all animals of her life.

In keeping with Nola’s desire, all services will remain private to her family.

Final interment will take place at Reynoldsville Cemetery, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to any animal refuge of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.