‘Our Town’ to Debut at Clarion Area High School on April 1

Monday, March 28, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

clarion-area-updateCLARION, Pa (EYT) Clarion Area Junior Senior High School will present Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” play on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. on both nights.

Tickets are $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and senior citizens.

The story follows the lives of the citizens of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, from 1901 to 1913 as they deal with the trials and tribulations of life in a small town.

Throughout the show, the audience will watch as the characters tackle the routines of their everyday lives, experience the joys of love and marriage, and finally, deal with the always elusive concepts of death and eternity.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by emailing Nate Blachier at [email protected] Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the nights of the show.

The show is directed by John Greenawalt, Sarah Matson, and Nate Blachier.

Clarion Area High School is located at 219 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.


