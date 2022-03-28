Police: CNET Busts Clarion Man for Selling Suboxone, Xanax, Oxycodone

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing felony drugs charges for reportedly selling Suboxone, Xanax, and Oxycodone to confidential informants on seven separate occasions.

According to court documents, Clarion County Detectives filed the following criminal charges against 36-year-old Jose Manuel Garcia, of Clarion:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (eight counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (seven counts)



– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (eight counts)– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three counts)

The charges stem from seven cases that CNET (Clarion Narcotics Enforcement Team) filed against Garcia – five in the Borough of Clarion and two in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Details of the cases:

January 11, 2022 Controlled Drug Purchase

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on March 22, the incident occurred around 7:16 p.m. on January 11, 2022, in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Garcia delivered ten Suboxone (Buprenorphine and Naloxone) pills, a Schedule III Controlled Substance, to an undercover officer in exchange for $150.00 in official funds, according to the complaint.

To facilitate the delivery of the controlled substances, Garcia sent messages and made phone calls utilizing his cell phone, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned at 8:29 a.m. on March 22 in Judge Schill’s office on the following charges related to this case:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Bail was set at $25,000.00 monetary.

November 22, 2021 Controlled Drug Purchase

According to a criminal complaint, filed in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on March 22, the incident occurred on November 22, 2021, in the afternoon, in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Garcia delivered twenty-five Xanax pills, a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, to a Confidential Informant in exchange for $200.00 in official funds, according to the complaint.

Garcia used Facebook Messenger to facilitate the delivery of the controlled substances, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned at 8:39 a.m. on March 22, in Judge Schill’s office on the following charges related to this case:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Bail was set at $25,000.00 monetary.

December 2, 2021 Controlled Drug Purchase

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on March 23, the incident occurred on December 2, 2021, around 10:00 p.m., at a residence on South 5th Avenue, in Clarion Borough.

Garcia delivered five Suboxone Sublingual films, a Schedule III Controlled Substance, to an undercover officer for $75.00 in official funds, according to the complaint.

Garcia used Facebook Messenger to facilitate the delivery of the controlled substances, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on March 24 in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges related to this case:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary.

December 29, 2021 Controlled Drug Purchase

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on March 23, the incident occurred on December 29, 2021, around 9:30 p.m., at a residence on South 5th Avenue, in Clarion Borough.

Garcia delivered 10 Oxycodone pills, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, to an undercover officer in exchange for $200.00 in official funds, according to the complaint.

Garcia used Facebook Messenger to facilitate the delivery of the controlled substances, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned on March 24 at 9:00 a.m. in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges related to this case:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary.

January 25, 2022 Controlled Drug Purchase

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on March 23, the incident occurred on January 25, around 7:45 p.m., at a residence on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

The complaint states that Garcia delivered 80 Xanax pills, a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and three Suboxone pills, a Schedule III Controlled Substance, to an undercover officer in exchange for $600.00 in official funds.

In addition, Garcia possessed material for packaging controlled substances, namely two small ziplock bags a black plastic container, the complaint states.

Garcia used Facebook Messenger to facilitate the delivery of the controlled substances, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned on March 24 at 9:00 a.m. in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges related to this case:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary.

February 11, 2022 Controlled Drug Purchase

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on March 23, the incident occurred on February 11, 2022, around 10:00 a.m., at a residence on South 5th Avenue.

According to the complaint, Garcia sold 12 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Naloxone Hydrochloride (Suboxone) pills in exchange for $150.00 in official funds.

He used a rolled-up paper towel containing a cigarette pack wrapper to deliver the controlled substances, the complaint indicates.

Garcia also used Facebook Messenger to facilitate the delivery of the controlled substances, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on March 24 with Judge Quinn presiding on the following charges related to this case:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

His bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary on this case.

March 20, 2022 Case

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on March 23, the incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on March 20, 2022, at a residence on South 2nd Avenue, in Clarion Borough.

Garcia delivered 22 Suboxone pills, a Schedule III Controlled Substance, in a cigarette pack wrapper to an undercover officer in exchange for $300.00 in exchange for official funds, the complaint indicates.

Garcia used Facebook Messenger to facilitate the delivery of the controlled substances, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned on March 24 at 9:00 a.m. in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges related to this case:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary.

Garcia is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 29 in Clarion County Central Court.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.