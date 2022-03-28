Clarion Area School District Is Still Accepting Proposals for Transportation

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Area School District is still accepting proposals for school bus and van transportation.

The Request for Proposals may be obtained from the District’s office at 221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Proposals shall be prepared and submitted to the School District in such form as is set forth in the RFP by 10:00 a.m. on April 1, 2022. The District reserves the right to reject any and all RFP’s.

For more information, contact Jill Spence in the Business Office at 814-226-6110.

The Clarion Area School District Office is located at 221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

