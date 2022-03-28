 

State Police Calls: Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief

Monday, March 28, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp-trooper-carFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to the following calls:

Disorderly Conduct in Tionesta Township

PSP Marienville made three arrests after responding to a disturbance at Hills in the Forest Restaurant on State Route 36, in Tionesta, Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 1:50 p.m. on March 20.

According to police, a 23-year-old male, a 20-year-old male, and a 19-year-old male, all of Erie, were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief in Tionesta Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a call regarding a broken front sliding door at a residence located on Stitzinger Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County on March 19 around 12:22 p.m.

The victim is listed as a 71-year-old Bethel Park man.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Saturday, March 26, 2022.


