Full Throttle: Karns City’s Ashley Fox Juggling Job, School, and Two Sports This Spring

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ashley Fox rolls out of bed before 5 a.m. each day to go to her job at a local bakery, the Boham Raspberry, in Chicora.

“Gas prices are so high right now,” Fox says, showing off her wry humor. “I have to pay for it somehow.”

After her three-hour shift ends, she races to Karns City High School to attend classes. Once the final bell wails, she heads out to a track and field meet, or a softball practice or game — or, on some days, both.

By the time the senior gets home after the sun has set, she’s exhausted.

The next day, it all begins again.

Fox takes the extreme demands on her time in stride.

“I like working,” Fox said. “I like playing softball. I like doing track. I can’t pick, you know what I mean?”

So, Fox doesn’t. She just does it all.

The same could be said of her play on the softball field, where Fox has excelled in every way.

Last season, she batted a robust .500 with six home runs, 31 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases for the Gremlins while playing a stellar center field.

This year, Fox is making a big transition to shortstop where she hasn’t played since she was 12. She admitted acclimating to the infield has so far been a work in progress.

“Getting hard ground balls instead of fly balls has been different,” Fox said. “I’m really out of my comfort zone right now, but I’m trying not to worry and just do what I’m supposed to do. The only thing I’m having a problem with is my reaction time right now.”

And, depth perception.

Karns City has a unique home field. The Gremlins play their home games on the football field at Diehl Stadium. There is no designated separation between the infield and the outfield and the yard lines can be disorienting, so Fox and her teammates have to do the best they can with landmarks, like the infield bags and the temporary fence.

“Everyone makes fun of us for playing on our football field,” Fox said, letting out a fake cough before saying, “Moniteau” and then continuing. “But, honestly, it’s not that bad considering we can play in the rain or snow or if it rained the night before. We don’t have to do field work. Everyone makes fun of it, but it’s kind of like a gift.

“It is weird,” Fox added. “The angles feel off sometimes because you’re looking into the football bleachers, and on the other side, you’re looking into an end zone.”

It is fitting Fox plays softball on a football field. She brings a football mentality to her game.

Also, a standout on the volleyball court at Karns City, Fox’s body takes a beating during the course of a school year because of her willingness to play all-out.

To get ready for this softball season, she took it upon herself to start a vigorous weight-lifting program to try to mitigate the physical toll inflicted upon her by her sports.

“It has helped immensely,” she said.

And like everything else Fox does, she does it with fervor.

“Me and one of the other girls on the team, Sarah Patton, we organized a lot of weightlifting over the winter,” Fox said. “My goal was to just strengthen myself, strengthen my shoulder. I’m overall a bit more fit than I was last year, and I already feel more powerful when I hit and throw. We had a good group of five, six girls that went every single day.

“My body is healthy,” she added. “I don’t have any problems at the moment.”

Fox feels confident about the upcoming season.

Karns City is loaded with experienced players, and the Gremlins are gunning for the District 9 title. Last season, they fell to Punxsutawney in the 3A title game. The Chucks made it all the way to the PIAA semifinals.

Despite the high expectations, Fox is relaxed.

“I can’t speak for the rest of the team, but I don’t feel pressure because I feel comfortable,” Fox said. “I feel comfortable playing with this group of girls. I just feel like we got this, that this year is gonna be our year.”

Fox, who will play softball at Gannon University next spring, wants to enjoy her final season on the field in a Karns City uniform and among her close friends.

“This year, I want to focus on loving the game,” Fox said. “This is one final ride with these girls, and it’s special to me. It’s the last time I’m going to play with them. It makes me sad, but I want to have fun. I don’t want to worry this year.”

