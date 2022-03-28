Funerals to Be Held This Week for Troopers Killed in Line of Duty



HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has announced the funeral arrangements for Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca who lost their lives in the line of duty on Monday, March 21.

Trooper Martin F. Mack III Arrangements





A public viewing for Mack will be on Wednesday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. Parking at the funeral home is reserved and not available to the public.

A public funeral service for Mack will be on Thursday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054.

The interment is also open to the public. A funeral procession will then travel to Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, 1215 Super Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047.

Trooper Branden T. Sisca Arrangements



Public viewings for Sisca will be on Friday, April 1 from 12-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19401.

A public funeral service for Sisca will be on Saturday, April 2 at noon at Perkiomen Valley High School, 509 Gravel Pike, Collegeville, PA 19426.

The funeral procession and interment will be private and are not open to the public or media.

Twenty-one-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb, of Eagleville, is charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, driving under the influence, and other charges.

