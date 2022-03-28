Threatened? County Employees Getting One-Number Emergency System



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Every telephone in the Clarion County telephone system that includes the courthouse, administrative building, human services building domestic relations, and others will soon offer a one-number emergency system.

One designated button will be all that is needed.

Chad Johnston, Director of Management Information Systems, (pictured above) explained the new system during last week’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

“Every phone is going to have a button, and if something’s going on there, or the employee feels threatened, they can click the button, and the sheriff’s station phone automatically picks up the voice call,” Johnston said. “The sheriff’s office can hear everything that’s going on in the office, and they can go from there.”

While the emergency number is not as flashy as the Bat Phone, and there is no logo in the sky, the new system provides the sheriff with more information to act if needed.

Johnston and the other two members of his IT team have been busy with other security-related projects for Clarion County.

“We were working with the courts putting up the new security cameras and things like that,” Johnston said. “It was working well…It was a nice improvement.”

Asked about the threat of computer hacks and ransom demands, Johnston said the county is covered.

“Without giving away the secrets of Clarion County, we’re protecting the Clarion County (system) against any kind of ransom,” Johnston said. “We have a good firewall. We have good backups. We have protection, backups, and ransomware protection.

“I read about it a lot, but knock on wood, we’re protected. We haven’t had it happen, and we keep things blocked. We do what we can do, but until you’re actually in the mix of it.

“We have a protocol sheet of what we do and call other services, and we talk with other counties about operations and protocols.”

Commissioner Ted Tharan said the IT team has also been busy with the many technical and communication aspects of moving 911 from the basement of the old jail to the new Clarion County emergency management services building in Shippenville.

Tharan said a tentative date for the opening of the new center is May 24, and a public Open House will be scheduled after it officially opens.

Commissioners Tharan, Brosius, and Ed Heasley also approved an amendment to the Technical Services Agreement for professional services to IT at a cost of up to $1,250.00.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.