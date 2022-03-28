 

Venus Woman Charged After Nearly Hitting State Trooper With Her Vehicle at Judge’s Office

Monday, March 28, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-crimeSENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A Venus woman is in hot water after nearly hitting a State Trooper with her vehicle at a district judge’s office in December.

According to a criminal complaint filed on March 24 through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office, 37-year-old Dawn Marie Rice has been charged with the following crime:

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

According to the criminal complaint filed by Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened on December 20, 2021, at Judge Lowrey’s office in Seneca.

The criminal complaint states a trooper was in full uniform while speaking with an individual in the lobby of the judge’s office during a scheduled traffic court hearing.

Judge Lowrey approached the trooper and said that Rice gave him a white envelope with “handwriting wrote over the majority” of it.

Judge Lowrey did not feel comfortable opening the envelope due to its suspicious nature, as well as Rice’s demeanor, according to the complaint.

At this time, Judge Lowrey requested the the trooper return the envelope to the defendant as she was walking to her vehicle. The trooper located the defendant in the driver’s side of a silver Chevrolet Cobalt, the complaint says.

The trooper approached the vehicle and slid the envelope through the driver’s side window, which was rolled down about an inch. He then observed the vehicle’s transmission in reverse and advised the defendant to put it in park while staff inside checked for possible active warrants on Rice, the complaint notes.

At this time, Rice allegedly became agitated and asked for Judge Lowrey to come outside. The trooper asked Rice to step out of the vehicle, which she ignored.

Rice then “abruptly applied the accelerator pedal” while the trooper was located at the driver’s side of the vehicle. Rice then shifted the vehicle’s transmission to drive and fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed, nearly striking the trooper with her vehicle, the complaint says.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court.


